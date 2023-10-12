Family of Usindiso fire victim frustrated over DNA delays
Six weeks after the devastating fire in the Johannesburg CBD, 38 bodies are still to be handed over to grieving families, says Gauteng health department
12 October 2023 - 21:04
A KwaZulu-Natal family has expressed their frustration at having no answers as to when they will receive the remains of their loved one, Zamokuhle Khumalo, believed to have died in the Usindiso building blaze in Johannesburg CBD more than six weeks ago...
