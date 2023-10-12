SA Heritage Resources Agency’s former CEO, CFO and chair in court over R54m grave restoration ‘fraud’
Despite the allocated budget being R29.4m, the cost of the grave restoration project ballooned to R54m
12 October 2023 - 19:11
The former CEO, CFO and chair of the administrative body tasked with protecting the country’s cultural heritage have appeared in court over a R53m fraud case involving the preservation of historic burial sites at home and abroad...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.