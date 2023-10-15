News

The story behind the R77m City of Tshwane looting

A tale of an Afrikaans couple, their domestic worker’s son and the wife of a Pretoria metro cop

15 October 2023 - 20:14 By Tankiso Makhetha, Aron Hyman and Graeme Hosken

Convicted City of Tshwane fraudster Japie Lerm used the son of his then-domestic worker and the wife of a senior police official as the faces of an elaborate BEE scheme that helped him steal at least R77m from the city’s coffers over several years...

