South African killed in Hamas attack on Israel died trying to save others: family

Family and friends of Sa’ar Margolis — a South African confirmed to be one of two killed in the Hamas attack on Israel — have spoken of his bravery before he was killed.
Margolis, 37, was reportedly born in South Africa but had settled in Israel.
He was part of the security standby team in Kibbutz Kissufim near the Gaza strip.
His friend Alex Kogan took to Facebook to share Margolis' last moments.
“His wife Yasmin asked us to share his story for the world to know.”
She said: “Sa’ar, a hero for all and my own personal hero, fulfilled his true role to save his home, the people with whom he grew up and only after he prevented a much greater tragedy he fell in combat as he faced the cruellest evil.
“In the morning, as he heard the sirens blaring, he jumped up without hesitation as he realised something far worse is happening — our kibbutz (community settlement) was flooded with murderous terrorist squads.
“Sa’ar showed me how to lock the safe room and told me: 'You know I will never forgive myself if I stay here. I'm going to save our house and come right back.
“He didn't come back, but thanks to his resourcefulness and bravery, we and so many others are here today.”
Margolis was a father of two.
His Beora Margolis posted a tribute to her “beautiful darling, loving, baby brother”.
“Never in a trillion, billion years did I think I'd see your face on TV, especially at this time among so many that were cruelly murdered by cowards who hide behind masks and sneaked in through doors at 6.30am on a Shabbat morning knowing people will still be sleeping. Cowards! As much as you loved to protect and help everyone you did it quietly, with grace and pride,” wrote the former Greenside High School pupil.
“You never wanted to be on the front page as you did it from your heart. Everything you did from your heart. I see only you Sa'ar and know you fought for your country, your family and for all families in Kibbutz Kissufim till your last breath.
“I know you wouldn't have wanted to go any other way, but by fighting terrorists to save lives of many that were not as brave as you or a born soldier as you. My hero. I love and miss you so much.”
She shared the pain of being with her brother's children, saying: "It hurts too much to be around them. I promise in time I will spend more time with them; for now, every minute with them I miss a few heartbeats and I can't breathe properly.
“But they know their auntie is here for them. I miss you so much. You're all I think about. I love you, little brother, and one day we'll meet again. We were a team and you always will be in my heart.”
In another post, she said: “Sa'ar was a soldier from the day he was born and died doing what he loved the most. He will be missed by so many. Can't believe this is happening. Please keep him safe above. I know he'll protect us forever as it came so naturally to him. I love you and miss you so much. Our dream of living in Thailand will come true 'cos I'll do it for you and me now.”
The Israeli emergency medical services organisation said his death was a tragic loss.
“[Margolis] began his journey with MDA [Magen David Adom] three years ago as an emergency medical technician. He was in the process of obtaining an ambulance driver's licence to become an ambulance driver in the kibbutz and further assist in saving lives, a process he did not have time to finish.
“Sa'ar was a pleasant young man from Kibbutz Kissufim who never stopped wanting to help save lives in shifts at MDA. He was so excited when he was sent as a first responder to calls in his area and the desire to save lives burned within him. His death is a great loss,” manager of volunteering at MDA Yossi Abuharon.
Many other tributes to Margolis have been shared.
Kibbutz Kissufim also expressed pain at the attack. It said the area was still not declared safe from attackers and booby traps.
“The level of destruction in Kissufim is enormous. We are still trying to come to terms with it, to address the urgent needs and to lift our heads and look forward. All we know now is it is going to be a long way — its length, duration and challenges presently barely comprehensible.
“Going back to Kissufim is not feasible [now]. We are not sure what will become of our kibbutz. We are not sure what will be the physical, emotional and psychological impacts of what we’ve been through as individuals and as a community. We miss and grieve our dead of blessed memory.”
Margolis was listed as one of nine people who died in that attack. He and another person were listed as those who had “died in the line of duty”. Others are said to have been abducted.
The other South African confirmed to have died in the attack is Marcelle Talia, 65. She was in Israel to visit her daughter who had just given birth when she was shot dead.
A 65-year-old woman is one of two South Africans killed in Israel-Hamas war
South African Jewish Board of Deputies national director Wendy Kahn said she was shot by a Hamas group in Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha also near the Gaza border.
According to the South African Jewish Report, Talia was born and raised in the Free State and met her late husband, Yaakov, originally from Randfontein, in Israel after both had made aliyah (immigration to Israel) many years ago.
South Africans tell of terror in Israel
A 65-year-old woman is one of two South Africans killed in Israel-Hamas war
Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza, opening of Rafah crossing — security sources
