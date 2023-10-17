News

High court overturns man’s protection order over rape allegations

Court said it was not harassment for a woman to communicate with those funding the man she alleged had raped her about her allegations

17 October 2023 - 21:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

A Johannesburg high court judgment has found that it did not constitute harassment when a woman approached a man’s funders accusing him of rape. The court overturned a protection order granted by the magistrate’s court that had prevented her from talking about her allegations. ..

