Judge orders probe into cop who 'shielded' baddies
An investigating officer in a hijacking, murder and attempted murder case failed to use evidence to link the accused to a crime
17 October 2023 - 21:00
The investigating officer in a matter involving the kidnapping and robbery of two men, the murder of one and the attempted murder of another has been accused of “shielding the accused and deliberately refraining from fully investigating the matter”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.