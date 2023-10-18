Third time lucky? Woman wants her dismissal by Absa set aside
Bank says Dlamini acted irregularly and dishonestly, but she argued the allegations are unfounded and called the internal disciplinary hearing a sham
18 October 2023 - 22:36
A woman who was dismissed by Absa for dishonesty in October 2020, has brought a labour court application to review the decision of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which found her dismissal was fair. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.