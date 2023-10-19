Former homeless waste picker struts UJ stage as he obtains master’s degree
Gibson Nzimande's dissertation describes the dark world of women nyaope addicts in the township
19 October 2023 - 21:58
A former homeless man who spent at least three years sleeping under a tree on Rivonia Road in Johannesburg north on Thursday came full circle when he walked the stage of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) as a master’s graduate in history. ..
