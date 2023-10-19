State’s case against ring involved in UKZN’s R80m housing scam goes up in smoke
Charges against five of the six accused have been withdrawn
19 October 2023 - 21:44
Five out of six accused in an R80m University of KwaZulu-Natal student accommodation extortion scandal have had charges withdrawn against them. ..
