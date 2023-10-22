News

Doctors ponder dumping medicine due to mental health woes

An MPS survey revealed 55% of the more than 650 respondents said political, economic and financial concerns are affecting their mental wellbeing

22 October 2023 - 20:21

A 25% of healthcare practitioners in South Africa are considering leaving the medical profession or retiring early due to mental wellbeing concerns...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Grade 9 Pretoria Boys High pupil shares horror of alleged racism and bullying News
  2. Cele wants Ukhozi FM DJ disciplined for criticism of police as she asks for ... News
  3. Doctors ponder dumping medicine due to mental health woes News
  4. Dirty local beaches may give SA team the edge in litter pickup world cup News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...