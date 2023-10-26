‘The entire nation is standing behind them’: Bok moms’ messages to their sons
Proud moms, in their green and gold, will be watching at home cheering their sons on
26 October 2023 - 22:15
When he arrives at the Bok locker room on Saturday for the last time in his career, the man-mountain and backbone of the Bok forwards juggernaut, Duane Vermeulen, will not listen to voice notes sent to him by his mother before Saturday’s World Cup final for fear of becoming too emotional. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.