News

Mobile sauna service ready to thaw freezing Cape ocean bathers

Temperature-challenged swimmers will be able to race straight from the water into an authentic Finnish wood-burning sauna

29 October 2023 - 20:37
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A freezing cold swim inspired a hot idea in Cape Town where a mobile sauna service will soon be available for residents in urgent need of warming up...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mobile sauna service ready to thaw freezing Cape ocean bathers News
  2. Stuntman injured in ice cream van stunt gone wrong fails to get RAF to pay up News
  3. eThekwini metro wants to resuscitate city’s ‘decaying’ image, starting with ... News
  4. ‘The entire nation is standing behind them’: Bok moms’ messages to their sons News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...