News

Rubber bales bounce along SA coast after 80 years on seabed

Storm surge ‘rips the guts’ out of World War 2 wreck

31 October 2023 - 17:29
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Hundreds of giant rubber bales stuck in a shipwreck 2km underwater for the past 80 years are washing up along the Eastern Cape coastline, possibly as a result of a storm surge that lashed the coast in mid-September...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Good Lord! SA yacht made for Scottish nobleman is an international hit South Africa
  2. Mobile sauna service ready to thaw freezing Cape ocean bathers News
  3. Tu-whit tu-whoo? Scientists build audio library of African species to decode ... News
  4. Onions could replace fynbos in the foothills of the Matroosberg News
  5. Injured SA penguins fitted with wetsuit bootees South Africa

Latest

  1. Rubber bales bounce along SA coast after 80 years on seabed News
  2. Eskom’s losses double to R24bn after horror load-shedding year News
  3. Committee that recommended R50m Cuba donation was not quorate, court rules News
  4. Gatvol Lenasia ratepayers plot payment boycott against City of Joburg News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Packed crowd goes crazy as Springboks return from Rugby World Cup with trophy
Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival