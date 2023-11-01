Metal detectors, patrollers, no money or cellphones should be the new norm for churches, say leaders
Church robberies on the increase as criminals eye churches as soft targets
01 November 2023 - 21:36
Churches should be fitted with metal detectors to ensure no-one walks through the doors with dangerous weapons. Collection of tithes and offerings should be done electronically or during the home cell gatherings of congregants then deposited into the church bank account. Panic buttons should be fitted on church premises, and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s wardens, commonly referred to as amaPanyaza, should be deployed to patrol during services. ..
