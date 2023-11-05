News

Call to rename eThekwini municipality after IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Provincial chair Zwakele Mncwango will present a motion to the council and ask other opposition parties to support it

05 November 2023 - 20:15 By LWAZI HLANGU

ActionSA has called for support from opposition parties to rename eThekwini municipality after the late founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC to discuss how to pull out of coalitions with EFF Politics
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | IFP looks like the ANC’s natural ally — but the times are ... Opinion
  3. Velenkosini Hlabisa fills seat of late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in parliament Politics
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ANC reconciliation with the IFP? The whole thing is much ... Opinion

Latest

  1. Thousands of women claim hair relaxers gave them cancer News
  2. Arthur Kaplan ‘jewel heist’ a disguised business takeover News
  3. EDITORIAL | No place for covering up for friend and family abusers of rape ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Outrage at Kroonsted creche principal forcing toddler to eat while choking News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...