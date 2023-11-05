News

Outrage at Kroonsted creche principal forcing toddler to eat while choking

School closes in wake of video, filmed by the child’s mother

05 November 2023 - 20:15 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A video of the principal of Woelwaters day care centre in Kroonstad forcing food down a toddler’s throat as he cries and chokes is now under investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Teen left church after prophecy from pastor who later 'sexually abused' him South Africa
  2. Childhood exposure to violence associated with mental health conditions later ... News
  3. Mental trauma: African content moderators push big tech on rights Sci-Tech
  4. Help is at hand for schools struggling with crime and mental health risks South Africa
  5. EDITORIAL | Dear crèches, the safety of our children is your responsibility Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. Thousands of women claim hair relaxers gave them cancer News
  2. Arthur Kaplan ‘jewel heist’ a disguised business takeover News
  3. EDITORIAL | No place for covering up for friend and family abusers of rape ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Outrage at Kroonsted creche principal forcing toddler to eat while choking News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...