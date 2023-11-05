Outrage at Kroonsted creche principal forcing toddler to eat while choking
School closes in wake of video, filmed by the child’s mother
05 November 2023 - 20:15
A video of the principal of Woelwaters day care centre in Kroonstad forcing food down a toddler’s throat as he cries and chokes is now under investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. ..
