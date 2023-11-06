ANALYSIS | Asian seaborne thermal coal demand picking up, but prices stay soft
Exporters that traditionally ship to Europe are shifting cargoes to Asia, with Asia's imports from South Africa in September and October being the highest since May
06 November 2023 - 20:43
Demand for seaborne thermal coal in Asia is starting to pick up before peak winter consumption, but prices are still trending weaker as soft European imports force suppliers to shift destinations for their exports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.