News

Blade Nzimande suffers another defeat in the courts

This follows the same high court’s order for the minister to immediately retract a government gazette notice

06 November 2023 - 17:38
Prega Govender Journalist

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has suffered another defeat in the courts — this time losing an application for leave to appeal a judgment ordering him to withdraw his notice of intention to place the University of South Africa (Unisa) under administration...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Nzimande vs Unisa cannot drag on Opinion & Analysis
  2. Government ordered to retract notice placing Unisa under administration South Africa
  3. Unisa placed under administration South Africa

Latest

  1. Blade Nzimande suffers another defeat in the courts News
  2. Thousands of women claim hair relaxers gave them cancer News
  3. Arthur Kaplan ‘jewel heist’ a disguised business takeover News
  4. EDITORIAL | No place for covering up for friend and family abusers of rape ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok