News

‘You are a predator, women are not safe around you,’ court tells rapist

Child rapist loses appeal against his conviction and two life sentences

06 November 2023 - 20:41
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A convict claiming the two life sentences he received for raping little girls were unfair and the children had wrongly identified him has lost his appeal and been sent back to prison for life. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | No place for covering up for friend and family abusers of rape ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Kicked out for reporting rape, the high price of justice News
  3. DNA links 'serial rapist' to at least 14 cases in the Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. Limpopo serial rapist gets lengthy jail term South Africa
  5. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News

Latest

  1. Elon Musk’s X restructuring curtails disinformation research, spurs legal fears News
  2. ANALYSIS | Asian seaborne thermal coal demand picking up, but prices stay soft News
  3. Some Ekurhuleni residents tell tales of being without power for weeks News
  4. ‘You are a predator, women are not safe around you,’ court tells rapist News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok