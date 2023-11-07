Life 'tough' for former Phala Phala domestic accused of stealing from president
Froliana Joseph in court for the 2020 theft at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm
07 November 2023 - 21:50
In the small settlement of Vingerkraal, the home of Froliana Joseph, President Cyril Ramaphosa's former employee at his Phala Phala game farm, neighbours say the soft-spoken 30-year-old has been living a frugal life since she lost her job at the farm. ..
