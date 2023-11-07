News

Saying ‘karma’s a bi**h’ is not a threat in dog attack spat, judges rule

Two Pietermaritzburg high court judges have set aside a protection order, saying the magistrate had missed the point

07 November 2023 - 21:32 By TANIA BROUGHTON

An exchange between two men, one saying to the other “karma is a bi**h” was deemed to be a “kind of curse” by a Pinetown magistrate who went on to grant a final protection order against the utterer...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Life 'tough' for former Phala Phala domestic accused of stealing from president News
  2. Cape Fur Seals not barking mad after all — they may have dialects and accents News
  3. Big city life, transition from schools and being broke: Many varsity students ... News
  4. Saying ‘karma’s a bi**h’ is not a threat in dog attack spat, judges rule News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok