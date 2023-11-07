Saying ‘karma’s a bi**h’ is not a threat in dog attack spat, judges rule
Two Pietermaritzburg high court judges have set aside a protection order, saying the magistrate had missed the point
07 November 2023 - 21:32
An exchange between two men, one saying to the other “karma is a bi**h” was deemed to be a “kind of curse” by a Pinetown magistrate who went on to grant a final protection order against the utterer...
