KZN government goes to court after CCMA favours ex-employee in R10m asset seizure

Govender was appointed on a permanent basis as chief financial officer in the KZN department of transport in December 2000. He occupied various senior positions in various departments until 2017.
During the termination of his employment, Govender had been deployed from the office of the premier to the department of public works as a head of department, a position whose term of employment is five years.
At the time, Willies Mchunu was the KZN premier.
In his founding affidavit, Govender said: “Regarding deployment from the office of the premier his expectation was that if his contract at Public Works was not renewed, he would be redeployed until he reached the age of 65, his state of mind was that his contract would be renewed until he turned 65.”
The CCMA agreed to declaring his termination to be procedurally unfair and authorising Govender to attach and take into execution the movable goods of the respondent and realise by public auction the sum of R9,449,977.48.
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is asking the labour court for a stay of execution after a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling, authorising the court sheriff to seize R10m worth of its assets on behalf of a former employee.
The ruling comes four years after the dismissal of a senior manager, which the CCMA found to have been “substantively procedurally unfair”.
In a certification of award issued by CCMA, the KZN premier is ordered to pay the applicant, Arumugam Govender, back pay in the amount of R9,449,977.48 — by no later than September 30 2023.
In its application for stay of execution, the premier’s office asked the court to condone the noncompliance to the writ of execution as such an execution would “render the premier’s office and its staff incapable of performing their daily duties”.
“As the debt is for a considerable amount therefore, it can be expected that the sheriff would attach items of sufficient value to satisfy the judgment debt. To that end, I believe that the high-end IT equipment, vehicles and office furniture belonging to the applicant would be items of interest to the second respondent if the stay of execution is not granted,” the KZN state attorney said.
The application stated that such execution would impede the monitoring and evaluation function on the government departments within the province, the execution would negatively affect the broader governance of all the provincial departments and the executive council.
