News

Progress in TB fight but 31,000 deaths to a preventable disease still too high, say experts

Of the 280,000 who fell ill with tuberculosis last year in South Africa, only 77% received treatment, according to a new WHO report

08 November 2023 - 22:05

Local tuberculosis experts are concerned that thousands of South Africans with the illness are being missed by the country’s healthcare system and don't get the required care, based on a new TB report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Services may need to be rationed': Western Cape health department expects ... South Africa
  2. Gynaes ‘play it safe’ when delivering babies as medico-legal claims bite News
  3. Cervical cancer surviving sisters warn others not to make the same mistake News
  4. ‘It felt like a tsunami’: psychiatrists on mental health during lockdown News

Latest

  1. KZN farmers cry for help as thieves steal cattle for shisanyama News
  2. Progress in TB fight but 31,000 deaths to a preventable disease still too high, ... News
  3. Confession of a ‘teenage killer’ states assaults and insults made her do it News
  4. Mom and dad of three gunned down outside Randburg court had accused cops of ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...