Progress in TB fight but 31,000 deaths to a preventable disease still too high, say experts
Of the 280,000 who fell ill with tuberculosis last year in South Africa, only 77% received treatment, according to a new WHO report
08 November 2023 - 22:05
Local tuberculosis experts are concerned that thousands of South Africans with the illness are being missed by the country’s healthcare system and don't get the required care, based on a new TB report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). ..
