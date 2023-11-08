JSC: Unterhalter ‘appeared arrogant and even racist’ to some members
Commission gives Casac written answers to questions about its shock appointments to the Supreme Court of Appeal in October
08 November 2023 - 21:51
Gauteng high court judge David Unterhalter was viewed by some members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as “not a team player” and as “appear[ing] to be arrogant, and even ‘racist’”. Other commissioners considered these allegations “without substance and baseless”, said the JSC this week. ..
