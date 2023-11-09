News

Residents fuming after KZN municipality fails to issue unsafe drinking water notice

Chlorine shortage and load-shedding said to blame for contaminated water in the Harry Gwala municipality

09 November 2023 - 21:56 By LWAZI HLANGU

Irate KwaZulu-Natal residents are considering taking their municipality to court after its failure to deal with water challenges...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. The good, the bad and The Kiffness: SA artist gets surprise visit from Whoopi ... News
  2. Medical student hits the road to raise funds for classmates News
  3. Residents fuming after KZN municipality fails to issue unsafe drinking water ... News
  4. Spot the difference: new kid on the political block could be mistaken for EFF News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations