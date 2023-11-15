SA takes strong stance against Israel, refers it to the ICC for war crimes investigation
President Ramaphosa held the line on his two-day state visit to Qatar, saying what was happening in Gaza amounted to genocide
15 November 2023 - 21:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed Pretoria is now moving beyond just nudging and calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestine conflict and has decided to refer Tel Aviv to the International Crimes Court for a war crime investigation. ..
