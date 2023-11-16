News

Colleagues describe mineworker who butchered his colleague as a ‘peaceful family man’

Troubles for the attacker started in July when he was involved in a fight with the victim while underground

16 November 2023 - 21:54

A colleague of Boinehelo Lefefa — the miner who was last week caught on camera viciously stabbing another mineworker to death, disembowelling him and trying to behead him, before taking selfies with the victim’s corpse — described him as a “peaceful, family man who was quiet and respectful”. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. POLL | How do you cope after seeing graphic stabbings and murders? South Africa
  2. Miner ‘bent on vengeance’ after HR dispute with victim, says shop steward News
  3. Man 'stabs colleague to death' on West Rand, poses for selfies with body South Africa

Latest

  1. Tears, no-show accused and dodgy sick notes as delays frustrate Gumede ... News
  2. Colleagues describe mineworker who butchered his colleague as a ‘peaceful ... News
  3. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  4. When water is cut, health care goes down the drain News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...