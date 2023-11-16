Colleagues describe mineworker who butchered his colleague as a ‘peaceful family man’
Troubles for the attacker started in July when he was involved in a fight with the victim while underground
16 November 2023 - 21:54
A colleague of Boinehelo Lefefa — the miner who was last week caught on camera viciously stabbing another mineworker to death, disembowelling him and trying to behead him, before taking selfies with the victim’s corpse — described him as a “peaceful, family man who was quiet and respectful”. ..
