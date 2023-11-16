News

Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress

The extra boost is linked to the disruptions caused to teaching and learning by the Covid pandemic in 2020

16 November 2023 - 21:52
Prega Govender Journalist

Pupils in grades 4 to 9 will again be awarded up to 5% in extra marks in any three subjects that they fail at the end of the year. ..

