Tears, no-show accused and dodgy sick notes as delays frustrate Gumede racketeering trial
Former eThekwini mayor has a meltdown after Durban high court judge Sharmaine Balton adjourns the trial again
16 November 2023 - 21:54
Racketeering trials with their multiple accused, multiple legal representatives and multiple charges are, by their nature, long and complex...
