News

Bromhof residents battle for breath and sanity as power outages last for days

Authorities turn a deaf ear to embattled suburbanites begging for help and information

20 November 2023 - 21:31
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Every time the power goes out, Bromhof resident Pam Hattingh experiences a wave of panic as her oxygen machine shuts down and breathing suddenly becomes difficult. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Joburg's prolonged outages: City Power apologises South Africa
  2. City Power apologises as Randburg customers hit by prolonged outage South Africa
  3. Why Joburg suburbs are plunged into darkness after load-shedding South Africa
  4. Residents left in the dark as City Power struggles with replacing equipment South Africa
  5. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Bromhof residents battle for breath and sanity as power outages last for days News
  2. New scholar transport forum takes off to safeguard pupils ‘taking risks for a ... News
  3. SA yacht stolen by high seas thieves in Croatia found — in Brazil News
  4. KZN cop killed in jewellery heist was preparing for son’s 10th birthday News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...