News

Social media sleuths track owner of lost wedding ring — and discover a touching love story

How a lost ring united a community and brought joy, kindness and comfort to a grieving widow

21 November 2023 - 22:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A plumbing compression washer ring, picked up the in parking lot at Leroy Merlin in Fourways, Johannesburg, about four months ago, has turned out to be a long-lost gold wedding ring — and returned to its overjoyed owner...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Let’s dance, under Philip Miller's Vogueing moonlight Lifestyle
  2. Some kind of love Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | A glimpse into Zoe Brown’s wedding day TshisaLIVE
  4. Phumeza Mdabe gushes about her husband after Madison Square Garden performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Jojo Robinson and Boo Bear celebrate 9 years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE

Latest

  1. I’m the victim here, murder-accused UFH official says News
  2. ‘Unfriendly service, harsh attitudes’ drive many away from seeking health care ... News
  3. ‘Sole custodians’ were not consulted on Taverns of the Future, say Gauteng ... News
  4. Senior SIU official faces disciplinary hearing after harassment, bullying claims News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!