eThekwini accused of trying to sweep rubbish ride-on cleaners under the carpet
City says they are used but not all the time as they had been replaced by a newer fleet of cleaning vehicles
22 November 2023 - 21:45
Durban residents deny knowledge of the R2.9m street sweeper machines, despite the municipality saying they’ve been operational for years...
