News

Gauteng has dismissed the most number of teachers for misconduct, report shows

Experts believe Gauteng has good structures for reporting misconduct and a more assertive populace in terms of rights and responsibilities

22 November 2023 - 21:37
Prega Govender Journalist

Most teachers who have been fired for serious misconduct in the year to March are from Gauteng. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Teacher misconduct complaints soar by 50% News
  2. Umlazi deputy principal appointed despite dishing out corporal punishment News
  3. EDITORIAL | Teachers who defy the educators’ code of conduct must be kicked out ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Nineteen teachers struck off the roll, most for sexual misconduct Politics

Latest

  1. Trailblazing research team uses ‘digital facial reconstruction’ to solve cold ... News
  2. eThekwini accused of trying to sweep rubbish ride-on cleaners under the carpet News
  3. Joburg fire survivors were ‘illegally evicted’ from community centre News
  4. It’s a start, not the end, say Hlophe’s lawyers as they vow to fight his ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct