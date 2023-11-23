D-Day for Oscar Pistorius: parole board to decide if he will be home for Christmas
Blade Runner to attend board hearing after not being seen for 10 years
23 November 2023 - 21:53
Oscar Pistorius — the former Paralympian athlete, who hasn’t been seen for more than a decade — will on Friday have a second chance to apply for parole after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for release from prison in March. ..
