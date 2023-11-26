Global South lagging on what should be done to achieve 2030 goals, says Mbeki

‘We share a common vision of a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive world where the voices and aspirations of the Global South are heard and respected’

Former president Thabo Mbeki says developing countries have to find ways to ensure the sustainable development goals (SDGs), designed to end poverty, hunger, Aids and discrimination against women and girls, are met by the 2030 deadline...