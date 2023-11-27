News

Discovery found guilty of misleading advertising with ‘comprehensive cover’ promise

‘You offer absolutely nothing more than you have to by law’ regulator tells medical aid giant

27 November 2023 - 21:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Discovery Health Medical Scheme has been found guilty of misleading advertising and has been instructed to amend all its promotions containing the words “comprehensive chronic cover” to be properly accurate. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Cooling off’ exclusions, Black Friday scams and cross-border ... Consumer Live
  2. BJORN LOMBORG | Speed up delivery and slow corruption Opinion
  3. BHEKISISA | 'Cut the price by three-quarters' says government on anti-HIV jab South Africa
  4. BHEKISISA | Could poor policies be behind our organ donation ‘crisis’? South Africa
  5. DONRICH THALDAR & CIARA STAUNTON | Draft ethics guidelines for health research ... Opinion

Latest

  1. People living with HIV decreasing, but more needs to be done: survey News
  2. Climate adaptation funds are not reaching front-line communities: what needs to ... News
  3. Why Ethiopia uses this system of government and why it’s not perfect News
  4. Discovery found guilty of misleading advertising with ‘comprehensive cover’ ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...