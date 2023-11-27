Durban man who ducked 15 years jail time for girlfriend’s murder, faces fresh charge
He was effectively acquitted on appeal and is now petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for a permanent stay of prosecution
27 November 2023 - 21:27
Durban accountant Nick Longano, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in 2014 for murdering girlfriend Vinoba Naidoo — but was effectively acquitted of the crime on appeal two years later — is facing a murder charge again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.