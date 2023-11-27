News

SCA overturns man’s 15-year jail term as ‘deal-gone-wrong is not intentional fraud’

Lichtenburg businessman wins appeal against fraud conviction and prison sentence

27 November 2023 - 21:27 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford

A Lichtenburg businessman, found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 15 years in jail, has successfully appealed his case and a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal recently set aside his conviction and sentence. ..

