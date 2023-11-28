Brave school employee mauled by pit bulls shielded pupil ‘without thinking’
Themba Ntuli says passing motorists who hooted and shouted at the dogs possibly saved his life
28 November 2023 - 21:35
A school general worker, Themba Ntuli, who was mauled by two pit bulls on Tuesday morning while trying to shield a pupil at Gordon Road Girls’ School in Durban, says passing motorists who hooted and shouted at the dogs possibly saved his life...
