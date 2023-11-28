News

Gauteng has its work cut out as Nasi Ispani, public sector wage agreement strain budget

Stringent measures are in place to ensure every advertised post is funded

28 November 2023 - 21:36

The Gauteng provincial treasury has warned that the wage bill in the province is growing at an alarming rate, pushed by the public sector wage agreement and premier Panyaza Lesufi’s employment programme, Nasi Ispani. ..

