News

How investigators nabbed suspect linked to Kirsten Kluyts’ murder

The team credits security company and the public with helping catch the suspect sooner than expected

28 November 2023 - 21:58

It was the footage from the Sandton sports club's nearby houses that helped investigators track down and arrest a suspect for the murder of Kirsten Kluyts...

