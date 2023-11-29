ConCourt gives nod to closed courtroom to decide if documents in Amigos case are privileged
The outcome could be crucial to an application for a permanent stay of prosecution by Gaston Savoy, Intaka Holdings and Fernando Praderi
29 November 2023 - 22:33
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered that the Pietermaritzburg high court can hold a closed-door hearing to decide whether certain documents seized by the state in its long-running “Amigos” prosecution are subject to legal professional privilege. ..
