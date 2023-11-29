News

ConCourt gives nod to closed courtroom to decide if documents in Amigos case are privileged

The outcome could be crucial to an application for a permanent stay of prosecution by Gaston Savoy, Intaka Holdings and Fernando Praderi

29 November 2023 - 22:33
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered that the Pietermaritzburg high court can hold a closed-door hearing to decide whether certain documents seized by the state in its long-running “Amigos” prosecution are subject to legal professional privilege. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘There’s a lot going on’: more men than women were killed in Gauteng domestic ... News
  2. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  3. Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver News
  4. R350 grant is a ‘temporary measure’, says social development department News
  5. Cops take no prisoners as ‘criminal’ body count piles up in KZN News

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival