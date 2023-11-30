Fuming Bromhof residents ambush City Power execs as power remains off

City Power staff hit by protests and angry confrontations as frustrated ratepayers unite in the face of ongoing lengthy outages

Furious residents of Randburg’s Bromhof suburb, who have suffered more than 300 hours — equivalent to more than 12 days — of power outages on top of load-shedding in the past five weeks, are taking matters into their own hands. ..