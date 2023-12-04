Honours student takes home top awards with groundbreaking whistle-blower project
Ricus Krause makes waves with his blockchain innovation to protect whistle-blower identities and secure evidence when corruption is reported
04 December 2023 - 21:48
Ricus Krause, 23, has beaten masters and PhD students all over the country with his first place for the best project at the South African Academy for Science and Arts student symposium in natural sciences, as well as the Eureka DIY Solutions prize at a University of Pretoria symposium in October. ..
