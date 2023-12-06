Meet Sgt Mathebula, the officer who posed as a potential girlfriend to catch wanted rapist
The sergeant made a daring phone call to a wanted rapist and he instantly fell in love with her
06 December 2023 - 00:22
Every once in a while, we come across police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty, and that could be presumed to be the case for Sgt Glender Mathebula. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.