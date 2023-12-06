‘This is a do or die moment for the world’: report by Wits prof to COP28
We must shift our focus from step-by-step change to transformative action to optimise success in reining in climate change, says expert
06 December 2023 - 00:24
It’s the final countdown to “26 negative biophysical tipping points” which threaten the future of Earth. But if the world pivots towards positive tipping points, its disastrous trajectory now can be reversed, scientists say...
