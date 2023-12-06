News

‘When we go to the clinic, it’s always packed, nurses are rude’: pupils praise pilot school nursing project

But there was resistance from education officials and school governing bodies

06 December 2023 - 21:32

Unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV infection, and complaints of sexual abuse are issues that many high school pupils have to grapple with...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Medic interns express frustration as health department is silent on 2024 ... South Africa
  2. ‘I’m doing it with my whole heart’, says rural nurse of the year South Africa
  3. PIETER TWINE | It’s only right: give our children what they deserve Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Arthur Kaplan ‘jewel heist’ a disguised business takeover News
  2. How Captain Bez Bezuidenhout caught an online sex predator with a single ... News
  3. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  4. Parents haunted by how teen was shot dead as he tried to protect mom from armed ... News
  5. Consumers might be tightening their belts, but they want to show off that it’s ... News

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street