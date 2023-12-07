News

Murdered initiates: Mother in shock after gunmen kill three sons, wound fourth

Nomthandazo Busakwe believes this was a planned hit

07 December 2023 - 11:39 By LULAMILE FENI

A distraught Nomthandazo Busakwe, who lost three sons in a mass shooting at an initiation school near Butterworth, is angry with God...

