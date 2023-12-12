It is extremely difficult to police Diepsloot because of its congestion: Mawela
Some areas are informal with little passages that pose a risk for police when responding to emergencies
12 December 2023 - 21:33
Diepsloot police have started using drones to access various informal settlements that cannot be reached because there are no roads and there are risks of illegal electricity connections. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.