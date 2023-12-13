Here’s the IFP’s offering to voters after its first policy indaba in a decade

The IFP has concluded its first national policy conference in more than a decade, coming out with key proposals after two days of talks in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The party hopes its new policies will be favourable to voters as it seeks to increase its national support and, most importantly, reclaim control of the provincial government from the ANC.

Some its key policy proposals:

ON CRIME:

The IFP wants the powers of the SAPS to be devolved to provinces. It argues that this will give provincial governments better control of policing and improve the SAPS' strategic planning and resource allocations. The DA, which governs the Western Cape, has long been calling for a similar shift.

EDUCATION:

The IFP is in favour of free, quality basic and higher education.

The party says there is a need to overhaul the basic education curriculum. The IFP wants to do away with life orientation as a learning area, and instead introduce practical skills to equip pupils with post-schooling job opportunities. The IFP wants Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges to be better resourced and promoted as an alternative to academic university streams.

THE ENERGY CRISIS:

The IFP believes political interference has ruined many state-owned enterprises. The party's conference has resolved to support meritocracy for deployment — with a strong mention of Eskom. The party, however, discouraged abandoning traditional sources of energy. It wants coal and nuclear to be the country’s primary sources of electricity — with green options such as wind remaining supplementary.